 “2017 I bought my first house 🙏” – Tiwa Savage | Nigeria Today
“2017 I bought my first house 🙏” – Tiwa Savage

2017 has been a great year for superstar singer Tiwa Savage and with just a few hours to the new year, the singer has revealed that she bought her first house this same year. Disclosing this on Instagram with a photo of the interior of the new home, the doro diva wrote: 2017 I bought […]

