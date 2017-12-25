2017 positive year for Madrid – Perez – The Punch
The Punch
2017 positive year for Madrid – Perez
The Punch
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club's fans have to be proud of their team's achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona that left them 14 points adrift in the La Liga title race. The Spanish …
