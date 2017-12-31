 2018: IBB speaks to Nigerians | Nigeria Today
2018: IBB speaks to Nigerians

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, former Military President, has urged Nigerians to be more patriotic in 2018. This is contained in his New Year message made available to DAILY POST on Sunday. He said the citizens should use 2018 to renew commitment to collective prosperity, growth and development by contributing more to nation building and […]

