2018: Lagos to witness greater transformation, says Ambode

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode says the state will witness greater transformation in key sectors of the economy.

Ambode, in his new year message to the people of the state, said that while the out-gone year witnessed a leap in terms of infrastructure development in Lagos, some of the reforms in critical sectors will take full flight from the beginning of 2018.

‘We have good reason to be very optimistic about what 2018 holds in stock for our State and every Lagosian. The commencement and realisation of some of our reform programmes especially in the public transport, environment, tourism and health sectors will transform the landscape of the state and improve the quality of lives of all Lagosians,” he said.

Governor Ambode said his administration will continue its infrastructure renewal bid, noting that the 2018 budget of N1.046 trillion which is currently at the House of Assembly for approval will be dedicated majorly to completing critical projects ongoing as well as commence new ones.

He listed some of the projects to include the Oshodi Transport Interchange, reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road, Pen Cinema Flyover, 181 local government roads and other network of roads.

“Given the fact that 2018 will be last full fiscal year of this administration’s four year tenure, our major focus will be the completion of most of the ongoing projects. We will also pursue the objective of strengthening the financial base of our state through various measures aimed at boosting the state’s internally generated revenue. We believe very strongly that this is achievable without necessarily increasing taxes but by widening the tax base and ensuring that all revenues due to the state are collected through technologically driven tax collection and management system,” the governor said.

Ambode urged the residents to continue to support his administration’s quest to transform the nooks and crannies of the state by voluntarily paying their taxes as and when due.

“The dream of a new Lagos which we all desire is unfolding and we all have a role to play in this project. Our government is open to new ideas and partnerships, and we will welcome suggestions for better ways to do things and improve on service delivery to the people. We will continue to provide responsible and responsive leadership which is the hallmark of sustainable development in modern, functional and liveable cosmopolitan city like Lagos,” said Ambode.

JOSHUA BASSEY

The post 2018: Lagos to witness greater transformation, says Ambode appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

