 2018: Nigerians Should Brace Up For Challenges Ahead – APGA – The Tide | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Nigerians Should Brace Up For Challenges Ahead – APGA – The Tide

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

2018: Nigerians Should Brace Up For Challenges Ahead – APGA
The Tide
The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Victor Oye has said that 2018 will be challenging and called on Nigerians to brace up for tough times. Oye gave the charge in an interview with newsmen in Awka yesterday. He
A recall of Nigeria's political economy issues in 2017The Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.