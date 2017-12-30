 2018: Secondus speaks on PDP, APC, Buhari’s govt, forthcoming elections | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Secondus speaks on PDP, APC, Buhari’s govt, forthcoming elections

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has assured Nigerians that in the new year 2018, the main opposition party will play robust and vibrant roles to activate the nation’s polity. Secondus asserted that the worst is over for the PDP, assuring that the party is now ready and reenergized to […]

2018: Secondus speaks on PDP, APC, Buhari’s govt, forthcoming elections

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.