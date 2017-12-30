2018: Stand up against corruption, Cleric tells religious leaders, traditional leaders

A cleric, Ven. Davidson Udodi, has urged religious leaders and traditional rulers to lead the fight against corruption to rescue the country from eminent economic doom caused by corruption. “If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will definite kill us,’’ Udodi, who is the Archdeacon of Akwunanaw Archdeaconry, Anglican Diocese of Enugu, told the News Agency…

The post 2018: Stand up against corruption, Cleric tells religious leaders, traditional leaders appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

