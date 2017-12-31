2018: Tambuwal Urge Nigerians To Be Positively Minded – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
2018: Tambuwal Urge Nigerians To Be Positively Minded
Leadership Newspapers
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to have positive attitude going into 2018, hence according to him, every available indices indicate that the country is on the brink of greatness. Tambuwal, in a message issued by his …
New Year: Have positive attitude, Tambuwal tells Nigerians
Attitudinal change key to our progress- Tambuwal tells Nigerians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!