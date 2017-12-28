2018 WASSCE: WAEC Fixes New Closing Date For Exam Registration | Releases Timetable

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that it has fixed January 12, 2018 as the closing date of registration for the first series of WASSCE for private candidates, which was initially scheduled to close December 29.

The apex exam body made this known on its official twitter page @waecnigeria on Thursday.

The registration of the WASSCE private candidates had begun on October 9.

It also urged interested candidates to visit and obtain registration pin on www.waeconline.org.ng.

This is to inform interested candidates and the general public that the closing date of registration for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-First Series has been extended to Friday, January 12, 2018 by 12noon. @IamKingDemian @Gidi_Traffic @InsideMainland @naibac_requests — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) December 27, 2017

“This is to inform interested candidates and the general public that the closing date of registration for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-First Series has been extended to Friday, January 12, 2018 by 12noon,” it said.

The council had earlier announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.

It also disclosed that the first series will be conducted between January and February while the second will be between August and October each year.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

The exam timetable:

According to the timetable, it is understood that the first series is an urban based examination scheduled to begin from on Monday 29 January to February 12.

The post 2018 WASSCE: WAEC Fixes New Closing Date For Exam Registration | Releases Timetable appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

