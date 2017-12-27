2018 World Cup: Croatian coach, Dalić hires scouts to monitor Nigerian players – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2018 World Cup: Croatian coach, Dalić hires scouts to monitor Nigerian players
Daily Post Nigeria
Croatia manager, Zlatko Dalić, has revealed his plans towards caging the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their group game at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Dalić said he is sending scouts to watch Nigerian players both in the local league and at the …
Croatia to scout on Nigeria against Poland
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!