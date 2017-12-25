2018 World Cup: I will lead Eagles into promised land- Moses

*Regrets CAF Awards snub

Super Eagles and Chelsea of England wing back, Victor Moses has said that his only regret this year was his “being squeezed out of the three-man shortlist to become African Player of the Year”, behind Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mo Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane – a decision that angered the Nigerian Football Federation.

But Moses is hoping bounce back from the setback to lead Nigeria into more Promised Land next year.

Moses pocketed a championship medal, got married, established himself as ‘the indispensable man’ in manager Antonio Conte’s side and helped Nigeria become the first African nation to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

He said: “For me, it’s definitely the top – my best year so far, on and off the pitch.”

After playing for England from U-16 to U-21, Moses opted for the country of his birth and says: “Nigeria were the first African country to qualify for the world cup.

“We are like Chelsea. We believe in ourselves. Chelsea have loads of games of coming up. We’ve got a great squad, and the manager we have here, we know what we are capable of.”

He however took solace in the fact that he was nominated for the award. In an interview with Daily Star, the Nigeria international said, “I must have done well. It felt good to be nominated. I’ve worked so hard. It’s a bit crazy and shows how far I’ve come.”

He said 2017 has been a wonderful year for him, “on and off the pitch. “It’s been a great year for me. I’ve really enjoyed it, but want to keep it going.”

