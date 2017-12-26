 2019: Atiku greatest fear of APC – Fani-Kayode | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Atiku greatest fear of APC – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says former Vice president Atiku Abubakar is the All Progressive Congress, APC’s greatest fear come 2019. Fani Kayode revealed that hate comments from APC governors: Nasir El Rufai and Bello Masari showed that they were deeply hurt by Atiku’s exit. He also added that the attack from APC governors […]

2019: Atiku greatest fear of APC – Fani-Kayode

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.