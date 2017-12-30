 2019 election: “Robbery is robbery; If you rig, your life at stake” – Wike explodes | Nigeria Today
2019 election: “Robbery is robbery; If you rig, your life at stake” – Wike explodes

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned the APC against rigging in the 2019 election. He gave the warning on Saturday when he received hundreds of APC decampees from Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area at the Government House, Port-Harcourt. Wike expressed confidence that with the level of projects delivery in Rivers State, it will be difficult […]

