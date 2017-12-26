2019 election: What APC members should do after primaries – Gov. Amosun
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has urged all party members seeking political office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state not to run to other parties after party primaries. He urged them “to fall in line” after the party’s primaries have been conducted to ensure smooth preparation for the […]
2019 election: What APC members should do after primaries – Gov. Amosun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!