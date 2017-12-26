 2019: Faleke pledges to rescue Kogi from maladministration | Nigeria Today
2019: Faleke pledges to rescue Kogi from maladministration

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 gubernatorial election, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) has pledged to rescue Kogi from maladministration. Faleke was the running mate to late Prince Abubakar Audu in the 2015 Kogi governorship election.

