2019: I’ll reposition Imo as most progressive state – APC guber aspirant

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Air Commodore Peter Gbujie (retd), has said he will make Imo the most progressive state in South East if elected governor in 2019.

The retired military officer, who had earlier declared his intention to contest the gubernatorial ticket of the APC, stated this yesterday in a parley with newsmen at his country home in Ihenworie in Ahiazu Mbaise Council Area of the state. He said his vision is to reposition, rebuild and re-orient Imo people.

“My vision is driven by the 3Rs which is rebuilding Imo State for social justice, equity and fairness, re-positioning the state to attract both local and foreign investors for sustainable economic growth and re-orientation of the mindset of our people to have a paradigm shift.

“These would be achieved by moving away from the old system which makes politics a commercial venture to a new one that should be a partnership with the people which would ultimately guarantee sustainable survival for our people especially the youths and the future generation.”

He pointed out that the state has witnessed retrogression since the return of democratic rule because intellectuals and professionals have been relegated to the background while the ‘never-do-well’ have taken over the political space and that such practice has to change.

“I want to contest, not to manage the monthly allocations from the Federal Government because I already know the huge indebtedness of the state to both local and foreign creditors, but to create a conducive environment to harness the potential and resources of the state and create wealth for the people.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

