2019: Nasarawa Youths Admonished To Shun Money Politics.

By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia.

Youths in Nasarawa State have been admonished to shun money bag politicians as the 2019 political activities approaches, to ensure credibility in governance.

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Nasarawa State, Barrister Innocent Lagi, made the call shortly after he was presented an award for his positive contributions towards the development of his community and the state, by Sisin Baki youth unity forum of Wamba Local Government Area, of the state.

Barrister Lagi, who was also a former Member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly under Labour Party and the minority leader of the assembly, was also awarded for his fair representation at the assembly.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the former Attorney General, expressed dismay over the manner at which some politicians are playing pranks with the future of the younger generation which he said if given proper attention would be useful to themselves and the entire society.

“It is very unfortunate to see how some politicians mischievously drag innocent youths into social vices all in the name of politics; I want to tell you it will no longer be accepted in this digital era”

Barrister Lagi, who also confirmed his intention to run for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat in the forthcoming general elections, said “I have contested the number one seat of this state in 2015 where I made a very serious impact but my election was rigged”.

“I know you guys would ask why I am going for Senate this time around instead of governorship that I once contested, the answer is simple. Since the creation of Nasarawa state, my zone which is northern senatorial zone has never occupied the number one seat, now that we are given the chance to produce the next governor we need to come together to work towards achieving our goal, this is time for action not noise making” he noted.

The former Anthony General said his decision to run for the Senate is not far from his efforts to render service to humanity.