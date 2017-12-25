 2019: Omotosho reveals those who will not get Labour Party’s presidential ticket | Nigeria Today
2019: Omotosho reveals those who will not get Labour Party’s presidential ticket

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mike Omotosho, has said defectors will not be considered for the party’s ticket in the next general elections. He also said that going by the rising spate of defections that has hit the country’s political space in recent times, the party will do everything possible to discourage the […]

