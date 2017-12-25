2019: Ondo Reps member, hundreds of supporters defect to APC

The lawmaker representing Ileoluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Akinfolarin dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP‎, to join the APC on Saturday. The lawmaker defected to the APC with hundreds of his supporters at an event held in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government […]

