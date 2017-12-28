2019 presidency: South West PDP group endorses Gov. Dankwambo

A group drawn from the South West, Yoruba Solidarity Alliance, YSA, has picked the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo to battle president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Adeniyi Femi, said Dankwambo is the most marketable presidential material for the PDP. According to them, the 55-year-old […]

2019 presidency: South West PDP group endorses Gov. Dankwambo

