2019: Watch out for dubious aspirants, Sen. Tinubu charges constituents

Senator representing Lagos Central in the 8th Senate, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu has called on residents of her senatorial district to watch out for dubious political aspirants as the election year approaches.

While congratulating the people of Lagos Central Senatorial District, and Nigeria in her New Year message, Senator Tinubu said “The last year, 2017, was fraught with issues ranging from ignoble to ostentatious. There was news of enormous corrupt practices, government scandal, slavery of our own people by fellow Africans, human rights abuses by those who should protect us etc. We also cannot ignore the issues arising from our inability to implement the 2017 appropriation Act and its effect on the living conditions of Nigerians.”

According to her, “In spite of these however, there were high points among which are progress in the war against corruption, implementation of the school children feeding scheme, the N-Power programme to alleviate youth unemployment, the end of the recession and improvement in the ease of doing business ratings.

“As a people, we understand the symbolism of the year 2018. This year many will indicate their intention to run for public offices and begin to take steps in this regard. As a people, we must start to be watchful, to ensure that we only give our mandate to the best people, who represent our interests. This year will go a long way in determining the future of Nigeria and her people.

“Thus I must urge us all at this time to work towards the Nigeria of our dreams, leaving nothing to chance. Every good thing, including building the Nigeria of our dreams takes effort. Thus I urge you to ensure that you do your best so that we all can laugh last.”

