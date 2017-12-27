Your New Year’s Resolution is likely going to fail, so how do you change that? – WIS
|
PhillyVoice.com
|
Your New Year's Resolution is likely going to fail, so how do you change that?
WIS
Let's take a moment to fast-forward to Feb. 1, 2018. Imagine how you'll feel realizing you spent money on a gym membership, only to go twice in the first week of January and you haven't been since. MOREAdditional LinksPoll. Your New Year's resolution …
New Year's Resolutions You Can Actually Stick To
New year, new me
Tips to make those New Year's resolutions stick
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!