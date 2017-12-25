250 bikers storm Calabar for carnival – official – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
250 bikers storm Calabar for carnival – official
TODAY.NG
No fewer than 250 bikers from Togo, Morocco, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra and other states of the federation are expected to participate in the `bikers carnival show' slated for Dec. 27 in Calabar. Mr Akin Ricketts, President of Metallic Knights …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!