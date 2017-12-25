2,500 prison inmates get free medicare in Delta

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

No fewer than 2,500 prison inmates in Delta State have received free treatment and medication, courtesy of the partnership between the 05 Initiative, Dr. Isioma Okobah Foundation and medical students from the Georgia State University, Atlanta Georgia, USA.

Also, 1,000 of the inmates were treated at Warri Prisons, 500 at Ogwashi Uku Prison, 400 at Kwale, 350 at Sapele and 300 at Agbor prisions.

The inmates were examined, treated and presented with free medication for common ailments such as cold, HBP Screening, arthritis pains, pneumonia and blood sugar level screening, among others, while those with visual impairment were provided with medicated glasses.

Addressing the inmates before the commencement of the free medical programme, wife of Delta State governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, represented by the D.G. Mrs. Kewve Agas, re-affirmed the commitment of Delta State Government to meet the health needs of the populace.

She charged the inmates to take advantage of the medicare to attend to their health concerns just as the founder of Dr. Isioma Foundation Dr. Isioma Okobah said that the programme was packaged through a partnership arrangement to give succor to the inmates.

On her part, Dr. Okobah said that the free medical outreach will address health challenges faced by the prisoners, assuring that the policy objectives of the Delta State Government to provide efficient, quality and affordable health delivery for the people was irreversible.

She called on Deltans to embrace the Health Care Programmes of government and patronize public health facilities across the state to address their health concerns.

