 Italy’s ‘minister of fear’ – POLITICO.eu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Italy’s ‘minister of fear’ – POLITICO.eu

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


POLITICO.eu

Italy's 'minister of fear'
POLITICO.eu
Interior Minister Marco Minniti credits his 'desert diplomacy' with stopping the flow of migrants to Italy. By Giulia Paravicini. 12/27/17, 4:00 AM CET. Marco Minniti, Italy's interior minister | Mohamed Messara/EPA. Marco Minniti, Italy's interior
255 migrants rescued in MediterraneanVanguard
Italy mercy flights thwart people-smugglersThe Australian
Italy rescues more than 250 migrants in MediterraneanEyewitness News
The National –euronews –TV360 –Egypttoday
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.