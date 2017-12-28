 29 Nigerian referees get FIFA badges – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

29 Nigerian referees get FIFA badges – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

29 Nigerian referees get FIFA badges
Daily Post Nigeria
Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Referees Association, Kelechi Mejuobi, said 22 men and seven female referees received the badges. They are 14 centre referees and assistant referees, four futsal referees and four beach soccer referees. According to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.