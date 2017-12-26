360Download: Kheengz – Pedestal EP

The long awaited EP of the indigenous Nigerian hip-hop act Kheengz is finally here.

The rapper had earlier this month released a single titled “I Am North”, a song that addresses the stereotypes attributed to the Northern Nigerian region.

What’s so special about the EP? That might probably be the question running through the mind of many fans right now.

Well, the EP as expected is a total break from the norm conversant with Nigeria hip-hop today. For fans of Kheengz, the best is always expected and received as desired.

“Pedestal” which is the title of the EP is an eight-track project which can be described as simply a masterpiece.

Kheengz in the past few months has been involved in a lot of activities across the country of late, and is looking to penetrate deeper into the Nigerian music market with his “Pedestal” EP.

Here is the “Pedestal” EP.

