360Download: V5ive – Stardom

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Ezeh Valentine O. popularly known as V5ive who has been consistent with the releases of good music puts out a new project he titles “Stardom”.

Currently unsigned, the fast-rising singer goes all in, touching various Genres of music and delivers a perfectly made project with production credits going to 3Shells, Lake, BerryVick & Ejaymilev.

The 11 tracked work features a couple of rising acts. Likes of Ashraph, Rigid Emcee & BOC Madaki.

 

