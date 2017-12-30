 360Fresh: Akwatik – Story Story | Nigeria Today
360Fresh: Akwatik – Story Story

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Guys are not really smiling, the boy “Akwatik” (Akwa) is back after his previous hit “PAPER”, Now he’s here again with “STORY STORY (the government)”. Song produced by “BEATMONEY” Mixed & Mastered by “soundby W.D” Don’t call me ”Fela” am versatile,’ He said”.

Listen & Download Akwatik – Story Story Below.

DOWNLOAD

