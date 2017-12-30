360Fresh: D’blaze – Down4u

The talented singer and rapper D’blaze returns to thrill his fans after a brief hiatus with an amazing new sound which is different from his previous songs and he aptly titles this one “Down4U”. D’Blaze is one of the new talents from the south worth keeping an eye on as this young artist has wowed audiences all over the country with his energetic performances and his consistency in releasing quality materials is a confirmation of this.

” Down4U” is definitely a smash hit produced by Prose and it’s definitely one you song you should have on your playlist. Listen, enjoy and share good vibes with the #StarSon D’Blaze!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Dblaze-Down4u.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

