360Fresh: Little – Number 1 Lover

MR LITTLE is a Nigerian born singer, songwriter. His swift skill on the microphone has been widely acknowledged by many.

Returning back to the limelight after releasing his last single ‘Mercy’ early this year, Little presents his End of the year single ‘NUMBER ONE LOVER’ for all the ladies in the world. MR LITTLE weaves some of his magic on his own broth and in her words “ This masterpiece is produced by K-BAJ, mixed and mastered by Saski Mali

Little hopes this will bring a smile on the face of anyone who listens.

You can follow him on Instagram @mosh_little

Download, Listen and Share



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Little-Number-1-Lover.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

