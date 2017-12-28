 360Fresh: Sona – Get Your Number | Nigeria Today
360Fresh: Sona – Get Your Number

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

As he gears up for an even bigger 2018 on the back of a groundbreaking year with the release of ‘Hurt Nobody’ with Sneakbo, ‘Ginger’ and ‘Bamidele’ featuring UK rap veteran Youngs Teflon, and over 3 million plays under his belt, British Nigerian Afrobeats star SONA comes through with a brand new banger titled ‘Get Your Number’ to close out 2017!

Produced by burgeoning beatsmith MB, ‘Get Your Number’ is a feel good mid-tempo dance track, laced with lush Afrobeats sensibilities, over which Sona showcases his infectious flow, artistic versatility, and exciting lyricism and wordplay. According to Sona, “this is a fun story of attraction and perseverance, but it’s not taking itself too seriously. I hope listeners can relate and vibe to this”.

