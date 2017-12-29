360Gospel: Amos Jacob – Ukpahiu Chaka

Amos Jacob (NUBAH) was born into the family of Jacobs Iyaji in the city of Ajaokuta and bred in the same city of ajaokuta, he started his music career at a tender age because he was wired from birth to sing to the glory of God, he has a blazing album titled INCREDIBLE which he featured Chris Morgan,the album is a blessing to so many lives, Amos Jacobs (NUBAH) Had minister along side with great men on the same platforms such as CHRIS MORGAN,SOLOMON LANGE e t c.he has minitered in major programmes both within and outside the state.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/uj1c1vp1y1/Amos_Jacob_-_Ukpahiu_Chaka_All_Powers_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

