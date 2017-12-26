360Gospel: Sharon Ikekhua – Totori ft. Agent Snypa

From the stables of WordBreed Inc. comes the Reggae/AfroPop fusion by Sharon Ikekhua featuring Agent Snypa.

The single “Totori” is a love song to God and it expresses Sharon’s passion, which is not an exhibition of aesthetics in a love song but an experience conveyed in gratitude and a message encapsulated in rhythms.

“Your love is my song, oh Lord. I will sing it and forever tell everyone how faithful You are. I won’t quit telling your love story (Psalms 89:1 MSG). Because Your love is better than wine, headier (potent, intoxicating, stimulating, strong, invigorating) than any aromatic oils or spices (songs of Solomon 1:2 MSG) Your love tickles (totori) my heart.” – Sharon.

Sharon is a member of the WordBreed Inc. and works with worship music minister Chris Shalom.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/rd25kgi2kp/Sharon.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

