360Hawt: Sarkodie – Wo (Remix)
Ghana’s rap heavyweight Sarkodie jumps on Olamide‘s chart-topping hit record – WO. Sarkodie raps in his local dialect -Twi, spitting bars in Twi and English.
Listen to this sublime mix of bars on the Young John produced instrumental.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Hawt: Sarkodie – Wo (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!