#360TvSeries: ‘White Famous’ Canceled After One Season At Showtime

Showtime has decided to cancel Jay Pharoah-starring comedy show White Famous after one season

This happens nearly three weeks after the Showtime comedy wrapped its freshman run

White Famous starred Jay Pharoah as Floyd Mooney, a talented, young African-American comedian whose star was rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

White Famous premiered October 15 to mixed reviews. Showtime’s other new half-hour comedy SMILF was renewed a month ago.

White Famous was a co-production with Lionsgate TV. Foxx also executive produced the series. Cast also included Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cleopatra Coleman, Meagan Good, Stephen Tobolowsky and Michael Rapaport.

Showtime had no official comment on the cancellation.

