4 Killed In A Ghastly Car Accident Along Gboko Highway, Benue State
Just few days to 2018, 4 persons have been killed in a ghastly motor accident along Makurdi- Gboko federal highway in Benue State.
The incident happened yesterday, being Friday 29th December. The accident involved a Toyota picnic car carrying passengers from Makurdi to Gboko and a Rav 4 Toyota car with family members.
An eyewitness, Nguyiman Asukunya, told The Nation that the Toyota picnic in an attempt to overtake another vehicle had a head on collision with the Rav 4 which was coming in opposite direction.
Two people died in the Rav 4 and two others died in the Toyota picnic.
Several other passengers in the two vehicles were seriously wounded.
RIP to the dead….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!