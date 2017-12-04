4 Killed In A Ghastly Car Accident Along Gboko Highway, Benue State

Just few days to 2018, 4 persons have been killed in a ghastly motor accident along Makurdi- Gboko federal highway in Benue State.

The incident happened yesterday, being Friday 29th December. The accident involved a Toyota picnic car carrying passengers from Makurdi to Gboko and a Rav 4 Toyota car with family members.

An eyewitness, Nguyiman Asukunya, told The Nation that the Toyota picnic in an attempt to overtake another vehicle had a head on collision with the Rav 4 which was coming in opposite direction.

Two people died in the Rav 4 and two others died in the Toyota picnic.

Several other passengers in the two vehicles were seriously wounded.

