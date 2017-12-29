42 firms bid for rehabilitation of NNPC ITD centers – TV360
42 firms bid for rehabilitation of NNPC ITD centers
The Group General Manager, Information Technology Division of the NNPC Danladi Inuwa made this disclosure during the bid opening at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday. Represented by the General Manager, Core IT Infrastructure of the Corporation, Mr …
