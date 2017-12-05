 5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana The Ministry of Education was established under the Civil Service Law 327 and under the PNDC Law 1993 with the mandate to

The post 5 Functions Of Ministry Of Education In Ghana appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.