5,000 APC members join PDP in Delta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, lost over 5,000 members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. The decampees, led by APC chieftain Comrade Ebenezer Obiazorkwo and the seven APC ward chairmen in Ika North East, were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during a […]

