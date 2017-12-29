…60-yr-old, 126 other convicts secure freedom in Abuja – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
…60-yr-old, 126 other convicts secure freedom in Abuja
Daily Trust
A 60-year-old man, Musa Abdullahi, remanded in prison over allegation of theft has been released alongside 126 other convicts whose fines were paid. Abdullahi, a resident of Rigacikun, Kaduna State, said his journey to Kuje prisons started when he was …
FCT minister 'frees' 114 prison inmates
AGF, others free 127 prisoners
AGF, FCT Minister, Others Secure Release Of 126 Inmates
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!