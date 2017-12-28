 6,672 Nigerians returned from Libya in 12 months – NEMA | Nigeria Today
6,672 Nigerians returned from Libya in 12 months – NEMA

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday said a total of 6,672 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya from Jan. 6 to Dec. 28.

