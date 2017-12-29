6,672 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya in 12 months – NEMA
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday said a total of 6,672 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya from Jan. 6 to Dec. 28. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, made this known while receiving a fresh batch of 257 Nigerians who arrived from Libya.…
