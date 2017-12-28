 7 jailed over telecom fraud that led to student’s death | Nigeria Today
7 jailed over telecom fraud that led to student’s death

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Seven people were on Thursday sentenced to prison for involvement in a telecom fraud linked to the death of a high school student in 2016. Chen Minghui, the prime suspect in the case, was handed a life sentence for fraud by the Intermediate People’s Court of Jieyang City, Guangdong Province. The court also ordered the…

The post 7 jailed over telecom fraud that led to student’s death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

