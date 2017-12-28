7 jailed over telecom fraud that led to student’s death

Seven people were on Thursday sentenced to prison for involvement in a telecom fraud linked to the death of a high school student in 2016. Chen Minghui, the prime suspect in the case, was handed a life sentence for fraud by the Intermediate People’s Court of Jieyang City, Guangdong Province. The court also ordered the…

The post 7 jailed over telecom fraud that led to student’s death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

