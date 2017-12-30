Migrants drink urine to stay alive, Libya returnee recounts ordeal – TheCable
TheCable
Migrants drink urine to stay alive, Libya returnee recounts ordeal
TheCable
Clement Emeka, one of those repatriated back to Nigeria on Friday, says migrants drink their urine to survive. The new set of returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 10:20pm. Emeka, an indigene of Abia state, said …
IOM, EU evacuate 134 more Nigerians from Libya
134 Nigerians return from Libya
700000 migrants sit in Libya
