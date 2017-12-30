 Migrants drink urine to stay alive, Libya returnee recounts ordeal – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Migrants drink urine to stay alive, Libya returnee recounts ordeal – TheCable

Posted on Dec 30, 2017


Migrants drink urine to stay alive, Libya returnee recounts ordeal
Clement Emeka, one of those repatriated back to Nigeria on Friday, says migrants drink their urine to survive. The new set of returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 10:20pm. Emeka, an indigene of Abia state, said
