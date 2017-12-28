 83-Year-Old Woman Weds 90-Year-Old Man in Style (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

83-Year-Old Woman Weds 90-Year-Old Man in Style (Photos)

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara has married his 83-year-old bride in grand style in Uganda. The wedding ceremony took place at St. James Cathedral, Kigorobya, Hoima District area of Uganda and presided over by the retired bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Nathan Kyamanywa. Bishop Kyamanywa told the congregation that it was not too late to take […]

The post 83-Year-Old Woman Weds 90-Year-Old Man in Style (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.