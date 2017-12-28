83-Year-Old Woman Weds 90-Year-Old Man in Style (Photos)

A 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara has married his 83-year-old bride in grand style in Uganda. The wedding ceremony took place at St. James Cathedral, Kigorobya, Hoima District area of Uganda and presided over by the retired bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Nathan Kyamanywa. Bishop Kyamanywa told the congregation that it was not too late to take […]

The post 83-Year-Old Woman Weds 90-Year-Old Man in Style (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

