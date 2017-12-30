 “A govt that appoints dead people cannot run Nigeria” – PDP mocks Buhari, APC | Nigeria Today
“A govt that appoints dead people cannot run Nigeria” – PDP mocks Buhari, APC

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as an unpardonable national embarrassment, the appointment of deceased persons as members of various federal boards by President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said the development has further confirmed PDP’s position that the APC administration is completely confused, disorganized […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

