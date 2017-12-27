 Abductors Demand N3m Per Person, Kidnap 3 And Kill 3 At Petrol Station In Niger | Nigeria Today
Abductors Demand N3m Per Person, Kidnap 3 And Kill 3 At Petrol Station In Niger

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

gunmenArmed Assailants attacked The Al-Amin Petroleum Filling Station in Pandogari town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday. 3 people were killed and the manager, Muazzam was kidnapped along with 3 other people, although 1 was released when the bike carrying him and a kidnapper, to their Alawa forest hideout in Shiroro…

The post Abductors Demand N3m Per Person, Kidnap 3 And Kill 3 At Petrol Station In Niger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

