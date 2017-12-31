Abductors Of Asaba Pastors Demand N100m Ransom
The abductors of two pastors of a new generation church in Asaba Delta State have established contact with the family members of the victims and are demanding a N100m ransom for their release. The two senior pastors identified as Daniel and Chris, were abducted by a six- man gang of kidnappers on their way to […]
The post Abductors Of Asaba Pastors Demand N100m Ransom appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!