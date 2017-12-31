Abductors Of Asaba Pastors Demand N100m Ransom

The abductors of two pastors of a new generation church in Asaba Delta State have established contact with the family members of the victims and are demanding a N100m ransom for their release. The two senior pastors identified as Daniel and Chris, were abducted by a six- man gang of kidnappers on their way to […]

