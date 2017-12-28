Abia poly lecturer dies on Christmas day as truck slashes his throat (Graphic Photos)

A lecturer of Abia State Polytechnic was killed on Christmas day when a truck carrying an iron gate slashed his neck as he stood by the road. Mr Dan Onukogu had reportedly left his car at home and taken a tricycle (keke napep) due to the fuel scarcity. However, on getting to his destination, just […]

The post Abia poly lecturer dies on Christmas day as truck slashes his throat (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

